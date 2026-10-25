Kharkiv has established its first anti-drone corridor, 6.5 km long

The first anti-drone corridor has been set up in Kharkiv—a 6.5-kilometer section of the Kharkiv Highway has been covered with anti-drone nets. The structure is seven meters high. The Kharkiv Regional State Administration also plans to protect other roads, including a 14-kilometer section of the ring road from the “Losk” car market to the Oleksiyivka residential neighborhood.

The installation of the first anti-drone corridor in Kharkiv has been completed. Special nets have been installed along the Kharkiv Highway to protect this section of the road from drone attacks. The corridor is 6.5 kilometers long and seven meters high. According to him, the region plans to install such corridors on other road sections as well. Currently, one of the priorities is the section of the ring road stretching from the “Losk” car market to the Oleksiyivka residential area. It is approximately 14 kilometers long.

Funds from the regional budget are planned to be allocated for the construction of the new corridor. According to Synehubov, about 10 million hryvnias are earmarked for this work. “This is what will happen in the near future. This is what we see as critically necessary to do. We will allocate about 10 million hryvnias for this,” said the head of the Regional State Administration.

Thus, after the work on Kharkiv Highway is completed, the authorities plan to expand the network of protected roads. The next project could be a section of the ring road heading toward Oleksiyivka. However, the announcement did not specify exact start and completion dates for work on this section. Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, shared this information with reporters.

On the morning of October 25, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones. In the Osnovyanskyi district, an apartment building was damaged, and in the Novobavarskyi district, four cars were damaged. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured as a result of these strikes.

In the evening, a Russian jet-powered drone struck a warehouse belonging to a private company in the Bezlyudivska community of Kharkiv Oblast. The drone hit the roof of the building, causing a fire to break out in the warehouse.

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