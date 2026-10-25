In the Kyiv region, a woman was injured and homes and cars were damaged in a drone attack

A woman was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack in the Kyiv region. She was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to her arm and abdomen. Additionally, in the Vyshhorod district, falling debris from a drone caused a fire, damaging private homes, outbuildings, and five cars.

Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region. A woman was injured in the Obukhiv district. She sustained shrapnel wounds to her right hand and abdomen. The victim was hospitalized and is currently undergoing examination. Medical personnel are providing her with the necessary care.

Another consequence of the attack was reported in the Vyshhorod district. There, debris from a Russian drone fell onto the grounds of a private residence and caused a fire. The fire was successfully extinguished. The attack damaged two private residential buildings, two outbuildings, and a summer kitchen. A fence and five passenger cars were also damaged.

The head of the Regional Military Administration did not provide any further details regarding the consequences of the attack or the condition of the hospitalized woman. This was reported on Sunday by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during the day amid an attack by Russian forces using rocket-powered drones. The Air Force had warned of high-speed drones heading toward the capital.

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