Two people were killed and a child was injured in a traffic accident in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, a Mitsubishi collided with a MAN truck. The 36-year-old female driver of the car and her 41-year-old passenger were killed in the accident. A 9-year-old boy who was also in the car was injured and taken to the hospital.

The accident occurred on the Kharkiv–Simferopol–Alushta–Yalta highway. According to preliminary police reports, the driver of the Mitsubishi was pulling out from a side road onto an intersection with the main road. She failed to obey traffic signs and did not yield to the MAN truck. As a result, the vehicles collided.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the passenger car and her passenger sustained fatal injuries. Both died at the scene of the accident. A nine-year-old boy who was in the Mitsubishi suffered bodily injuries. The child was taken to a medical facility. Law enforcement officials have opened a criminal investigation into the accident under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This provision pertains to violations of traffic safety rules or vehicle operation regulations that result in the death of multiple people.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the accident. This was reported by the communications department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region.

On October 13, in the village of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region, a 33-year-old woman who was driving a car died as a result of a traffic accident. Her 7-month-old daughter was hospitalized. The girl had previously lost her father in a Russian shelling attack.

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