In Zaporizhzhia, three men were injured during an attack by an FPV drone

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian FPV drone attacked people near a public transportation stop. Three men, aged 53, 62, and 68, were injured. All of the victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone. The drone struck near a public transit stop where people were gathered. Initially, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported two preliminary injuries. He emphasized that the Russian drone specifically targeted the area near the stop where civilians might have been present. “The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone. It struck near the stop. It targeted people,” Semikin wrote.

It later became known that the number of casualties had risen to three. The injured were men aged 53, 62, and 68. All of them are receiving the necessary medical care. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration emphasized that Russian troops continue to attack civilians right in the city. “Russia is once again targeting civilians right in the middle of the city. This is Russian terror,” Semikin stated.

No information has yet been released regarding the nature of the men’s injuries or their condition. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

On the afternoon of October 24, Russian troops attacked infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. Several people were injured as a result of the strike. Following the Russian attack, traffic across the DniproHES dam in the city was also blocked.

In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from the Russian strike has risen to three. The third victim was a 69-year-old woman. This was reported by Mikhail Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

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