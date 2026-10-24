ATESh partisans destroyed the occupiers' communication towers in the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation

Agents of the “ATESH” partisan movement claimed to have destroyed a communications tower near the village of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod Region. According to the partisans, the sabotage disrupted the operation of a repeater that the Russian military used to maintain communications and to guide and control drones.

According to the partisan movement, the equipment provided a stable communication channel with the drones, enabling the transmission of commands and course corrections.

“The repeater is needed by the ‘Shaheds’ and other strike UAVs to maintain a connection with the aircraft, transmit commands, and adjust their course. Disabling the equipment reduced the operational range and disrupted the stability of the connection. Drone operators are forced to find new positions and reconfigure frequencies, which causes delays during combat missions,” noted “ATESH.”

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The movement claims that the damage to the equipment has complicated the coordination of Russian drones and forced operators to seek alternative positions and communication settings.

Representatives of the partisan movement emphasized that attacks on communications infrastructure can create additional difficulties for Russian drone operations and force the Russian military to spend resources on repairing equipment and troubleshooting.

“ATESH” also stated that their agents continue to carry out sabotage operations on Russian territory to counter Russian aggression and assist the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

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At the same time, information regarding the destruction of the communications tower and its impact on the operation of Russian drones is currently based on a report from the partisan movement itself and requires independent confirmation.

The “ATESH” movement reported this on Telegram.

Earlier, agents of the “ATESH” military movement disabled three railway switch cabinets near the towns of Luhanske in the Donetsk region, as well as Rozyvka and Molochansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Agents of the “ATESH” partisan movement disabled a communications tower equipped with an electronic warfare system near the village of Pidhirne in the Rossoshansky District of the Voronezh Region of the Russian Federation. The destruction of this facility has critically reduced the occupiers’ ability to monitor the area and jam signals in the region.

Agents of the “ATESH” partisan movement reported a sabotage operation at the Liski railway station in the Voronezh region of Russia. According to their information, a freight locomotive used to transport military cargo was damaged. The incident, according to the partisans, disrupted supply lines for Russian occupation forces in the Kupiansk direction.

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