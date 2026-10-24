The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Proton plant in Russia: why is it important to the occupiers?

On the evening of October 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a missile strike on the “Proton” plant in Orel, Russia. At least five Storm Shadow / SCALP cruise missiles may have been used in the attack. Footage released shows significant damage to one of the production facilities, which may have been completely destroyed.

Footage from the strike site shows serious damage to one of the plant’s three production halls. According to preliminary estimates, the building may have been completely destroyed. At the same time, the extent of damage to other structures remains unknown at this time.

The importance of the target lies not only in the operations of the “Proton” plant itself. The “Proton-Impuls” and “Proton-Elektrotex” enterprises, which are involved in the production of components for the Russian military-industrial complex, were also located at the same address.

According to Defence Express, products from these plants are used in the manufacture of various types of Russian military equipment and weapons.

These include:

T-90 and T-14 “Armata” tanks;

the “Pantsir-S1” anti-aircraft missile and gun system;

“Iskander-M” ballistic missiles;

S-71 “Kover” cruise missiles;

other types of weapons, military vehicles, and equipment.

Thus, the damage to production facilities in Orel could potentially affect the supply of components needed to manufacture Russian military products.

Defence Express draws attention not only to the scale of the destruction but also to the staffing issue. Restoring the damaged production facilities may require significant resources, and finding and training specialized personnel will take even longer.

Thus, the consequences of the strike on facilities in Orel, Russia, may extend beyond the damaged buildings to include production processes related to the supply of components for the Russian military-industrial complex. At the same time, the full extent of the damage and its impact on production have not yet been determined.

This was reported by Defence Express.

On the night of October 24, explosions in Rostov, Russia, caused power outages and sparked a fire. Part of the city was left without power.

On Saturday, October 24, a series of powerful explosions rocked the Russian city of Togliatti in the Samara Region, followed by a massive fire. According to preliminary reports, drones attacked the Togliattikauchuk plant.

In the Russian city of Orel, the “Proton” factory—which manufactures electronic components for industry and specialized equipment—sustained significant damage following a missile strike. According to Russian media reports and published photographs, at least one production hall at the plant was destroyed, and part of the floors, the roof, and the building’s facade collapsed. According to Ukrainian sources, the plant’s products are also used by the Russian military-industrial complex.

In the Moscow business center “Moscow City,” people were evacuated from the IQ-Quarter complex, which houses the offices of three Russian ministries.

In Moscow, Russia, the evacuation of passengers from some terminals at Sheremetyevo Airport began after an air raid alert was issued. Aviation operations were also temporarily restricted at four airports in the Moscow metropolitan area, according to RMF24 .

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