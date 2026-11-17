Drone operators from the 2nd Battalion of the 413th Separate Regiment of the “Raid” Unmanned Systems Forces detected a Russian multiple launch rocket system in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The enemy system was spotted near a forest strip, behind Russian lines. After identifying the target, Ukrainian drone operators delivered a precision strike against it. A Ukrainian drone struck the Russian MLRS’s ammunition load directly, destroying the system. The military published a video of the combat operation on its Telegram channel. The footage shows Ukrainian drone operators detecting and attacking Russian equipment. The 413th “Raid” Regiment reported the destruction of the launcher. The military did not provide further details regarding the type of Russian MLRS or the circumstances of its detection.

On the night of November 17, Ukrainian drones attacked the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” petrochemical complex in the Russian region of Bashkortostan. The drones traveled about 1,500 kilometers deep into Russian territory to strike one of the country’s largest petrochemical facilities.

However, the Special Operations Forces’ statement did not specify which production facilities were hit, how severe the damage is, or whether the facility halted operations following the attack. There is also currently no confirmed information on the extent of the strike’s consequences. According to the Special Operations Forces, the strike was carried out by Deep Strike units.

On November 17, an An-12 military transport aircraft crashed in the Kemerovo region of the Russian Federation while flying from Novosibirsk to Kansk. According to preliminary reports from Russian media, the entire crew was killed. Television channels are reporting 17 fatalities.

The Security Service of Ukraine has released exclusive footage of the destruction of the illegally constructed Kerch Bridge, showing a series of hits by Ukrainian “Palyanytsia” drone missiles. As a result of powerful explosions near the metal arch supports, sections of the road portion of the bridge collapsed into the water.