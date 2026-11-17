Elbridge Colby articulated this position during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format. He questioned the effectiveness of Ukraine’s “deep strike” strategy—long-range strikes against military, industrial, and other targets deep within Russian territory. According to the Pentagon representative, such operations often attract a great deal of attention. This is especially true for attacks that have a noticeable impact and take place far from the front lines. However, in his view, the mere fact of a successful strike on a target within Russian territory does not mean that Ukraine is any closer to winning the war.

Colby believes that the main criterion for the effectiveness of military operations is not the scale or spectacle of an attack, but rather the extent to which it influences the situation on the battlefield. If a strike does not weaken Russian forces directly on the front lines and does not help Ukraine improve its positions, its benefit to the overall course of the war remains questionable.

Separately, the U.S. official drew attention to strikes on civilian infrastructure. He suggested that such attacks could have the opposite effect of what is intended. Instead of weakening the Kremlin’s position, he believes they could strengthen support among Russians for further escalation and provide the Russian government with additional arguments for continuing the war. “Our assessment is that such strikes are not effective for winning the war, nor do they support Ukraine’s position on the front lines,” Colby said.

Instead, the Pentagon representative called on Ukraine’s partners to shift the focus of their military support. In his view, the main focus should be on weapons and capabilities that will help Ukrainian troops hold their defenses, halt the Russian army’s advance, and inflict losses on the enemy directly on the battlefield. This primarily involves supporting Ukrainian units on the front lines and strengthening their ability to counter Russian forces. Colby emphasized that such operations should remain a priority for allies as they determine where to direct military aid.

He also noted that attacks on Russian targets not directly linked to combat operations may ultimately help Moscow maintain its advantage on the front lines. Therefore, in his view, long-range strikes should be evaluated not only by how far the target was hit, but also by their actual impact on the course of the war.

At the same time, Colby’s statements reflect the position of a U.S. official regarding Ukraine’s military strategy. They do not imply that all long-range operations are ineffective: their outcome depends on which specific targets are struck, how important they are to the Russian army, and whether this affects its ability to continue combat operations.