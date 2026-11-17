As a result of nighttime and daytime attacks by Russian occupiers on November 17, involving the use of attack drones, strikes on warehouse facilities were recorded in the Kharkiv region.

The towns of Lozova in the Lozova District and Balakliya in the Izyum District came under enemy attack. In both towns, fires broke out in warehouse buildings after UAV strikes, and rescue workers quickly extinguished them.

According to the State Emergency Service, one man was injured as a result of the enemy strikes and received the necessary medical care.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in Rivne Oblast, including a high-rise building in the regional capital. As a result of the shelling, six people were injured, and some settlements were left without power.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced that train service between the two countries will be suspended on November 17 and 18. According to him, a Russian drone struck approximately 300 meters from the Mukachevo train station.

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