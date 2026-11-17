A monument to North Korean soldiers who fought against Ukraine has been erected in Kursk, Russia. The sculpture was placed in a park on Internatsionalnaya Street in the city’s Zheleznodorozhny District. The monument is currently covered with protective plastic sheeting.

The monument was created in Moscow by artists from the Grekov Studio of Military Artists. It is scheduled to be unveiled by the end of 2026.

On November 16, Vladimir Putin announced his intention to hold the unveiling ceremony and described the participation of North Korean units in the battles in the Kursk region as “a new chapter in the annals of combat brotherhood.”

In early November, the region’s governor, Alexander Khinshtein, reported that official invitations to the event had already been sent to representatives of the DPRK.

North Korea supplies Russia with dozens of ballistic missiles every month, and the aggressor itself plans to ramp up its own production of ballistic and cruise missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported following a briefing by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense at a meeting of the High Command.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that North Korean soldiers fighting on Russia’s side are gaining critically important experience in modern combat operations, which they may later use upon their return to North Korea.

North Korean troops are directly participating in the shelling of Ukraine, using artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, and drones. DPRK soldiers are also involved in aerial reconnaissance and strike coordination.

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