On November 17, at approximately 5:55 p.m., Russian forces attacked the central part of Vinnytsia and damaged a civilian infrastructure facility.

This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Relevant emergency services were dispatched to the scene. At the time of this report, an air raid alert was in effect in the city.

Source: Vinnytsia Regional State Administration.

In Vinnytsia, as a result of a Russian attack today, November 17, a drone struck a parking lot. One woman was killed, and another was injured.

Residents of Vinnytsia whose homes were destroyed or damaged as a result of Russian attacks can receive monthly financial assistance for housing rent. To apply for these payments, those affected must contact the social protection departments.

Following the Russian attack in Vinnytsia, strikes on civilian infrastructure were recorded.

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