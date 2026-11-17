The target was the “Gazprom Neftohim Salavat” facility, located in the city of Salavat in the Republic of Bashkortostan. The distance from the Ukrainian border to the facility is about 1,500 kilometers. Ukrainian drones traveled this distance deep into Russia and struck an industrial facility that is of vital importance to the Russian economy.

“Gazprom Neftohim Salavat” is one of Russia’s largest petrochemical complexes. According to the Special Operations Forces (SSO), the plant can process about 6 million metric tons of crude oil and another 4 million metric tons of gas condensate annually. These are large volumes of raw materials used to produce fuel and various chemical products. The plant’s product range includes over 150 items. In particular, it produces automotive gasoline and diesel fuel, fuel oil, and road bitumen. The plant also produces sulfur, ammonia, urea, styrene, and polyethylene.

Some of these products are of industrial and strategic importance. In particular, petroleum products are used to power vehicles and machinery, while chemical raw materials are needed for various manufacturing processes. According to the Special Operations Forces (SSO), the plant’s products are also used to support Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The Special Operations Forces emphasized that the operation was specifically targeted at the plant, whose products help sustain Russia’s military capabilities.

At the same time, the Special Operations Forces’ statement did not specify exactly which production facilities were struck, how severe the damage is, or whether the company has halted operations following the attack. There is also currently no confirmed data on the extent of the strike’s consequences. According to the Special Operations Forces, the strike was carried out by Deep Strike units.

On November 17, an An-12 military transport aircraft crashed in the Kemerovo Region of the Russian Federation while flying from Novosibirsk to Kansk. According to preliminary reports from Russian media, the entire crew was killed. Television channels are reporting 17 fatalities.

The Security Service of Ukraine has released exclusive footage of the destruction of the illegally constructed Kerch Bridge, showing a series of hits by Ukrainian “Palyanytsia” drone missiles. As a result of powerful explosions near the metal arch supports, sections of the road portion of the bridge collapsed into the water.