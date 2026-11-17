On November 17, a military transport plane crashed near the village of Yagunovo in the Kemerovo Region of the Russian Federation.

According to reports, 17 people were killed in the crash.

Belarus’s self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, sent his condolences to Vladimir Putin and expressed his support for the families of the victims.

Emergency services, police, and medical personnel are working at the crash site.

Source: BelTA.

On November 17, an An-12 military transport aircraft crashed in the Kemerovo Region of the Russian Federation while flying from Novosibirsk to Kansk.

A Su-30SM fighter jet crashed in Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast. Both pilots ejected but sustained injuries.

Prior to this, a Tu-95MS strategic bomber crashed in Russia.

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