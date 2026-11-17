In Zaporizhzhia, while emergency repair work was underway, Russian troops carried out several targeted drone attacks on the “Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo” brigade.

According to the company, power workers have been working for the third consecutive day under extremely difficult conditions, working virtually around the clock to repair the damage caused by large-scale enemy shelling of the region’s power grid. While the workers were repairing an overhead power line, the invaders directed attack drones at them.

Fortunately, the power workers themselves were not injured—they managed to run to a safe distance in time. However, the company’s specialized equipment was damaged: the windows, doors, and interior paneling of the mobile crane being used were shattered. Despite the shelling, emergency repair work in the city continues.

Source: PJSC “Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo.”

In Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region, emergency and special emergency power outages have been implemented due to damage to electrical equipment caused by Russian attacks.

A Russian FPV drone killed a 70-year-old man in the village of Kushuhum in the Zaporizhzhia district. Another person was injured as a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia—a 57-year-old woman sustained injuries.

Read us on