Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Dnipro this evening. Residential buildings, a high school, a garage cooperative, and about 25 private homes were damaged in the city. The Austrian Honorary Consulate was also hit—fortunately, its staff were unharmed.

The three injured were taken to city hospitals. Among them are a 52-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old boy. “Three injured people have already been taken to city hospitals. They are a 52-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old boy,” he wrote on his Telegram channel. According to Filatov, damage was reported in the Central and Chechelivsky districts of the city. More than 400 windows were shattered in nine high-rise buildings. A garage cooperative and a gymnasium were also damaged.

In addition, Russian strikes damaged about 25 private homes. The day before, a Ukrainian Red Cross humanitarian warehouse was also hit during the attacks. The Honorary Consulate of Austria in Dnipro was also damaged. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga. According to him, none of the consulate’s employees were injured as a result of the attack. “The Austrian Honorary Consulate in Dnipro sustained damage as a result of a terrorist attack by Russia. Fortunately, no one was injured,” Sibiga wrote on the social media platform X.

The minister emphasized that strikes against diplomatic and consular missions constitute a gross violation of international law. He called on international partners to intensify sanctions pressure on Russia. Sibiga also called on other countries to join the Convention on the Establishment of an International Commission to Examine Claims Regarding Ukraine. In addition, he called for support of the agreement on the Governing Committee of the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. This was reported by Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov.

Law enforcement officials charged a 48-year-old Dnipro resident with hitting a woman and her young child on a crosswalk in the city center while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked six districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured. The shelling caused damage to businesses, transportation and other infrastructure, as well as private homes and apartment buildings.





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