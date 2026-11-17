The creators of the propaganda project “Still Alive” were unable to reach an agreement with Russian television channels to air about ten films about living and deceased participants in the war against Ukraine.

According to Elena Ulyanova, CEO of the “Gazmanov-Rodniki” movement, the TV channels explained their refusal by saying that the films “do not fit the format.”

Currently, the films are being shown only on the VK platform and in Russian schools. Ulyanova made this statement during a roundtable discussion at the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Russian authorities continue to support the production of propaganda films about the war. In particular, the Russian Ministry of Culture has identified such films as one of the priority areas for state funding in 2027.

Ukrainian actor Denis Kapustin, known for his role in the film “Killhouse,” has joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Currently, the actor serves as an operator of heavy bomber drones, which he uses to strike positions held by Russian occupiers and supply Ukrainian infantry with necessary equipment.

The Ukrainian action thriller “Killhouse,” directed by Lyubomyr Levytskyi, continues its successful run in theaters. The film has already grossed 43 million hryvnias and been seen by over 222,000 viewers. This is one of the best results among Ukrainian feature films in recent years.

The talented Ukrainian director Lyubomyr Levytskyi, who recently unveiled the first teaser for his new suspenseful action-thriller “KILLHOUSE,” decided to decline state funding for the film, despite winning the 19th State Film Agency competition. This bold move serves as an example of conscious support for the country at a time when every resource must be directed toward a shared victory.

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