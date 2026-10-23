Defense forces have neutralized more than 2,200 Russian drones over the past week

According to the General Staff, Russian troops used several types of drones. Among them were the Shahed-131/136/238, “Parody,” and “Gerbera.” In total, over the past seven days, the Ukrainian military neutralized 2,282 of the 2,597 drones launched. This is more than 87% of the total—that is, nearly nine out of ten drones.

The General Staff explained that Russian forces are constantly changing their aerial attack tactics. They are charting new routes, altering flight altitudes, and simultaneously launching strike drones and decoys. In this way, Russia is attempting to confuse Ukrainian air defenses and overwhelm them with massive attacks.

How the Ukrainian military is repelling the attacks

The Defense Forces use various means to protect the skies. To repel attacks, they deploy combat aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare (EW) systems, and drone operators. Each of these capabilities helps detect and counter aerial targets. Thanks to their coordinated efforts, the Ukrainian military has neutralized more than 2,000 Russian drones in a single week.

At the same time, the General Staff emphasizes that Russia continues to refine its methods of using drones. Therefore, the Ukrainian side is also strengthening its air defense and improving methods for detecting and intercepting aerial targets.

Ukrainians are urged to follow safety guidelines

The General Staff reiterated the importance of following safety rules during air raid alerts. Ukrainians are urged not to ignore air raid sirens and to immediately head to the nearest shelter. The military also asks that people refrain from posting photos and videos of Ukrainian air defense operations. Such materials could reveal the locations of air defense systems and details of how they operate. This could help Russian forces adjust their future attacks.

The General Staff emphasizes that the defense of Ukrainian airspace continues. The defense forces are continuing to strengthen their air defense and seek ways to more effectively detect and intercept Russian drones. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the results of these efforts.

Over the past two months, operators from the 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment have eliminated more than 25 invaders and captured another 13.

Several dozen Russian soldiers remain in the northern part of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, where they continue to put up organized resistance. Ukrainian defense forces are working to prevent the enemy from rotating troops and sending reinforcements to the city. At the same time, Russian claims about the alleged capture of Holubivka and Shevchenkove are untrue.