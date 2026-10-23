The Ukrainian Armed Forces will ensure the implementation of decisions regarding the humanitarian mission in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. “The Ukrainian Armed Forces will ensure the implementation of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s decisions to carry out the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. The relevant orders will be communicated to the troops in accordance with established procedures,” the General Staff’s statement reads.

This means that Ukrainian units will receive the necessary orders to carry out their assigned tasks. At the same time, the General Staff’s statement did not specify when exactly the mission will begin or what specific measures it will entail.

Aid has already been delivered to residents via drones

The General Staff noted that the Ukrainian military has repeatedly carried out humanitarian missions for residents of Oleshky and surrounding villages. Aid was delivered using drones. This method makes it possible to deliver essential supplies to people even when conventional access to populated areas is hindered by hostilities and occupation.

At the same time, the General Staff emphasized that ensuring safe access to people in need is crucial for carrying out humanitarian missions. “We expect that humanitarian access for the people of Oleshky will be guaranteed,” the agency stated. Currently, the General Staff has confirmed the readiness of the Defense Forces to carry out the relevant decisions. Further steps will depend on the orders received and the ability to ensure humanitarian access to the city’s residents. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a corresponding statement on its Telegram channel.

Ukraine is implementing a ceasefire in the area of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. It will take effect at 3:00 a.m. on October 27, Kyiv time, and is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the Defense Forces will make every effort to assist local residents and ensure their safety.

Russia plans to implement a “ceasefire” in the Kherson sector starting at 4:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 27 to conduct a humanitarian operation in the occupied town of Oleshky.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to conduct a humanitarian mission in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. According to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, the operation will consist of three stages: a ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the evacuation of civilians. Meanwhile, the Kremlin stated that coordinating the ceasefire and the evacuation of people could take several days.