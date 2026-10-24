Video: Ukrainian Mi-8 Launches Interceptor Drones to Destroy Russian UAVs

A video has surfaced online showing a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force launching F7 Litavr interceptor drones. They are used to destroy Russian drones.

The crew of the Ukrainian helicopter deploys the anti-drone drones directly in the air to intercept enemy UAVs.

The footage shows the launch of the interceptors from the Mi-8 in one of the sectors of the front.

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The video was published on the Telegram channel “Powerful Informant.”

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense confirmed that Starlink service has resumed at speeds exceeding 400 km/h.

The Ukrainian Air Force in the south destroyed the occupiers’ command posts and shelters, along with their personnel.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure and a civilian enterprise in the Zhytomyr region.

Since this evening, Russian troops have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones. Two people were injured as a result of the attacks.

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