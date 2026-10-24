Video: Ukrainian Mi-8 Launches Interceptor Drones to Destroy Russian UAVs
A video has surfaced online showing a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force launching F7 Litavr interceptor drones. They are used to destroy Russian drones.
The crew of the Ukrainian helicopter deploys the anti-drone drones directly in the air to intercept enemy UAVs.
The footage shows the launch of the interceptors from the Mi-8 in one of the sectors of the front.
The video was published on the Telegram channel “Powerful Informant.”
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense confirmed that Starlink service has resumed at speeds exceeding 400 km/h.
The Ukrainian Air Force in the south destroyed the occupiers’ command posts and shelters, along with their personnel.
Russia attacked energy infrastructure and a civilian enterprise in the Zhytomyr region.
Since this evening, Russian troops have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones. Two people were injured as a result of the attacks.