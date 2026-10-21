Russian taxi drivers and couriers have complained about delays in payments following the attacks on Yandex

Taxi drivers and couriers who work through Yandex services have faced several days of delays when trying to withdraw their earnings from the Yandex Pro app. Users complained en masse about the lack of information from technical support regarding when the issue would be resolved.

The Yandex Go press office announced that the withdrawal function had been fully restored and assured that all service providers would receive their full payments.

The technical glitch in financial transactions resulted from large-scale disruptions in the company’s cloud infrastructure following drone attacks on its data centers in the Ryazan, Kaluga, and Vladimir regions. The damage to the facilities forced Yandex Cloud to switch to emergency mode and recommend that corporate clients transfer their data to backup sites.

Source: Frank Media.

On the night of October 11, drones attacked a Yandex data center in Russia’s Vladimir region. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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