Russia may be producing more than 300 ballistic missiles per month, according to Ignat

If Russia maintains its current pace of missile strikes, the number of missiles attacking Ukraine along a ballistic trajectory could exceed 300 per month. To counter such attacks, Ukraine will need a significant number of interceptor missiles for its air defense systems, particularly the Patriot system.

Ukraine must be prepared for an intensification of missile attacks. Specifically, over the course of three days, Russia fired nearly 80 missiles at Ukrainian territory: 39 on the first day, 16 on the second, and another 23 on the third.

If this intensity of shelling continues, Russian forces could launch 320 or more missiles following a ballistic trajectory in a single month.

At the same time, Yuriy Ignat doubts that Russia will be able to sustain such a high rate of strikes for a long time due to limited weapon stocks.

“I doubt it, because they’re ramping up their missile attacks right now, but their stockpiles aren’t endless,” noted the Air Force representative.

Yuriy Ignat also emphasized that destroying more than 300 missiles per month will require a large number of interceptor missiles for the air defense systems that Ukraine is receiving from its international partners.

Interceptors for the American Patriot systems, which are used to counter ballistic missiles, are of particular importance.

Thus, if the current intensity of Russian strikes continues, it will place an additional burden on Ukraine’s air defense and require a steady supply of ammunition from partners.

This was stated by Yuriy Ignat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

On the afternoon of October 23, Russian troops attacked a facility in Chernihiv with drones. People were trapped under the rubble as a result of the strike.

Russia struck an energy facility in Chernihiv, leaving more than 10,000 customers without power.

Russia attacked Chernihiv with drones, wounding two children.

The occupiers launched a massive drone attack on the Chernihiv region, injuring eight people.

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