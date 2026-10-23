Over the course of two months, operators from the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces eliminated more than 25 invaders and captured another 13.

During a series of special operations, Ukrainian troops also regained control of the village of Novoselivka and gathered intelligence.

These results were achieved thanks to the fighters’ training, the team’s cohesion, and coordination with other units of the Defense Forces.

Source: Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders eliminated Russian occupier Sergei Kucherov on the front lines—a multiple Russian cycling champion, World Cup winner, and participant in two Olympic Games.

Commander of the “Center” Military Group, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, stated that Ukraine may achieve new successes on the front lines in the very near future. According to him, in terms of scale and results, these successes could be comparable to Operation “Vivaldi.”

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