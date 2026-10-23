One person was killed in Dnipro as a result of a Russian attack on a residential area.

The number of injured has risen to five; all of the victims have been hospitalized.

Rescue workers recovered the victim’s body from under the rubble of a destroyed building. One of the injured—a 26-year-old man—is in extremely critical condition.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava, resulting in casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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