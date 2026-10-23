In the Moscow business center “Moscow City,” people were evacuated from the IQ-Quarter complex, which houses the offices of three Russian ministries.

The incident occurred amid reports of a drone attack on the Russian capital.

According to Russian media, an explosion on the fifth and sixth floors of the 50-story building damaged the windows. Emergency services later reported that the complex had been evacuated.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/680288a77a105/moskva.mp4

The Russian side stated that several drones were allegedly jammed using electronic warfare systems or destroyed. There were also reports of a temporary suspension of operations at Moscow airports.

In the city of Berezniki in Russia’s Perm Krai, an attack is underway on the “Azot” chemical plant, which is part of JSC “Uralchem.”

Flight restrictions have been temporarily imposed at all four Moscow airports. Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky have stopped accepting and dispatching flights. Rosaviatsiya explained that the restrictions were imposed to ensure flight safety.

Prior to this, a massive drone attack disrupted operations at Moscow’s airports.

We should add that an oil terminal burned down in Rostov-on-Don following a Ukrainian strike.

Read us on