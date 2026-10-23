Russia plans to implement a “ceasefire” in the Kherson region starting at 4:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 27 to carry out a humanitarian operation in the occupied town of Oleshky.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian military is coordinating the terms of a ceasefire in the area around the city. According to him, the purpose of the ceasefire is to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to local residents.

Peskov claims that Russia is allegedly doing everything possible to supply Oleshky with food and medicine.

Oleshky has been under Russian occupation since February 24, 2022. Information about the planned “ceasefire” was reported by Russian media. Details regarding the duration of the ceasefire and the mechanism for conducting the humanitarian operation have not yet been provided.

An operation to lift the blockade of Oleshky and surrounding areas is planned to begin in the near future. The goal is to establish permanent humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians and the delivery of aid.

Russia has prepared a disinformation campaign aimed at concealing war crimes in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region and discrediting the Ukrainian Defense Forces. To this end, Moscow plans to hold a so-called “international teleconference” on October 22, 2026.

During a phone call with Pope Leo XIV, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the issue of the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The head of state expressed hope that humanitarian aid could be delivered to the city and that civilian residents could be safely evacuated.

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