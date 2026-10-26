The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law in Ukraine until the end of January 2027

The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law in Ukraine for another 90 days—until January 29, 2027. To this end, parliament passed the corresponding law.

Draft Law No. 16182, “On the Approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine ‘On the Extension of Martial Law in Ukraine,’” was supported by 293 members of parliament.

The bill will take effect on October 31. According to the document, martial law has been extended until January 29, 2027.

Source: Verkhovna Rada

Prior to this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada providing for the extension of martial law and the implementation of general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days.

Earlier, Zelenskyy assessed the prospects for new peace talks with Russia.

Against this backdrop, Sibiga explained why serious negotiations with Russia are not yet possible.

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