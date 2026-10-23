Video: Russia attacked the Odesa region; vacation resorts were damaged; three people were injured
As a result of the Russian attack on October 23 in the Odesa region, civilian and industrial infrastructure was damaged.
A large-scale fire broke out at a resort complex.
Air raid alerts and a follow-up attack complicated cleanup efforts. One person was injured at the resort.
The roof of a three-story administrative building and the company’s production and storage facility were also partially destroyed. Two more people were injured there. Fifty rescue workers were deployed to the scene.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.
In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.
On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.