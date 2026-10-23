An operation to lift the blockade of Oleshky and the surrounding areas is planned to begin in the near future. The goal is to establish permanent humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians and the delivery of aid.

This was announced by Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction.

According to him, a ceasefire—as announced by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump—is planned to be implemented to carry out the operation.

Source: Davyd Arakhamia.

Russia has prepared a disinformation campaign aimed at concealing war crimes in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region and discrediting the Ukrainian Defense Forces. To this end, Moscow plans to hold a so-called “international teleconference” on October 22, 2026.

During a phone call with Pope Leo XIV, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the issue of the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The head of state expressed hope that humanitarian aid could be delivered to the city and that civilian residents could be safely evacuated.

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