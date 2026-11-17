Russian troops continue their attempts to capture Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. Although the occupiers have recently stopped sending large columns of armored vehicles into battle, they continue to attack the city and use individual combat vehicles. Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions, repelling assaults, and destroying enemy equipment.

The Kostiantynivka sector remains one of the hottest spots on the front line. Russian troops continue to put pressure on Ukrainian positions and are attempting to advance toward the city. Serhiy Khominsky, spokesperson for the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, “Steel Hundred,” described the situation.

According to him, the first frosts have hit eastern Ukraine in recent days—temperatures have dropped to minus five degrees. However, fighting continues unabated in the Kostiantynivka sector itself. “The Kostiantynivka sector is truly a hot spot. Even though the last two nights in eastern Ukraine were the first frosty nights, with temperatures dropping to minus 5, it’s very, very intense right here in Kostiantynivka. The enemy continues its attempts to seize the city, throwing wave after wave of cannon fodder into the fray,” said Khominsky.

At the same time, the nature of the Russian attacks has changed. Whereas previously the occupiers could send large columns of armored vehicles to launch assaults, the Ukrainian military is no longer observing such massive offensives involving hundreds of vehicles. However, this does not mean that the Russians have completely abandoned armored vehicles. According to the brigade spokesperson, the enemy continues to regularly use individual tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. The Ukrainian military is detecting and destroying them.

Khominsky noted that the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade consistently records the destruction of Russian equipment. According to him, the statistics on destroyed vehicles almost always show results—regardless of the season.

He attributes the absence of large armored columns to the fact that Russian troops may have already lost a significant portion of their equipment reserves. “The enemy is not currently committing massive columns of hundreds of armored vehicles to battle. We aren’t seeing this because, apparently, they simply don’t have that much equipment left. But the fact that isolated uses of armored vehicles are constantly taking place is an absolute fact,” the military official explained.

He also emphasized that Ukrainian units continue to hold their positions and repel Russian troops. According to Khominsky, the occupiers are suffering losses, and Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy enemy forces on the outskirts of Kostiantynivka. Thus, despite the absence of large-scale attacks by massive columns of armored vehicles, the threat to the city remains. Russian troops continue their assaults, while Ukrainian units hold their defensive positions. This was reported by Serhiy Khominsky, spokesperson for the Steel Hundred, the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian occupiers continue to destroy Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, where fierce fighting is ongoing. Footage shows destroyed residential buildings, devastated streets, and the aftermath of constant Russian shelling. What were once residential neighborhoods have been reduced to ruins.

The heaviest fighting on the front lines this week took place near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. In the city itself, the Russian occupiers are being held back by the 36th Separate Marine Brigade.

Read us on