On November 17, debris from a Russian drone fell in the Desnianskyi District of Kyiv. It landed in an open area within a park, after which a fire broke out. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured, and no damage was reported.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the crash. According to him, the drone crashed in an open area in the Desnianskyi district. A fire broke out afterward, which emergency responders have already extinguished.

Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured as a result of the incident. There is also no information about damage to buildings or other property. The mayor did not specify exactly where in the park the debris fell or the extent of the fire.

In Kyiv, rescue workers have completed emergency response operations at the site of a Russian strike on a non-residential building in the Obolonskyi district. Specialists from the State Emergency Service dismantled the damaged structures.

A video of the North Bridge in Kyiv following Russian ballistic missile strikes has been posted online. The footage shows the aftermath of the attack on the capital’s transportation infrastructure as people cross the bridge on foot.

In Kyiv, the effects of the Russian strikes on November 17 were recorded in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The attack damaged critical infrastructure, caused fires, and led to disruptions in water and heat supply in some areas.

In Kyiv, experts are inspecting the North and South Bridges, which were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko showed the extent of the damage to the North Bridge caused by Russian shelling on November 16.

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