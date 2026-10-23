A soldier from the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade “Velykyi Luh,” with the call sign “Kasper,” spent 197 days at his post—from April 2 to October 16. Throughout that time, he held the defensive position under Russian shelling.

According to the soldier, the hardest five days were when Russian FPV drones attacked the dugout, with some even flying right inside the shelter. The strikes made it difficult to deliver water and essential supplies.

After leaving the position, “Kasper” was reunited with his wife Anna and began his recovery. In particular, he is undergoing hippotherapy—rehabilitation through interaction with horses.

He is originally from the Donetsk region. Before the full-scale war, he was a civilian, but decided to join the military after a relative was wounded on the front lines. Now his wife, three dogs, and eight cats—four of which he brought back from towns near the front lines—are waiting for him at home.

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Source: 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade “Velykyi Luh.”

Ukrainian defenders eliminated Russian occupier Sergei Kucherov on the front lines—a multiple Russian cycling champion, World Cup winner, and participant in two Olympic Games.

Commander of the “Center” Military Group, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, stated that Ukraine may achieve new successes on the front lines in the very near future. According to him, in terms of scale and results, these successes could be comparable to Operation “Vivaldi.”

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