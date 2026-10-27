The electricity supply situation in Konotop is difficult, but reports of a gas shortage have been denied

The situation regarding electricity distribution remains difficult in Konotop and parts of the Sumy region. Sumyoblenergo noted that it is currently unable to predict when power will be restored. At the same time, the regional power company and the regional gas company have denied reports of a gas shortage.

“Under these conditions, it is difficult to predict when power will be restored, as this depends primarily on the security situation. We are doing everything we can to restore power to people as quickly as possible under these difficult conditions,” Sumyoblenergo wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

They noted that utility workers are working to restore power to those consumers who remain without electricity as a result of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

For his part, Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin also noted on his Telegram channel that there are no forecasts regarding when power will be restored.

“Unfortunately, there are no forecasts regarding power. None at all,” Semenikhin wrote.

The mayor of Konotop also noted in one of his posts that water is being supplied to the city according to a schedule.

At the same time, the Sumy branch of Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC (“Gazmereti”) refuted reports that Konotop had been without gas for four days.

“On October 24, gas networks were damaged as a result of Russian shelling, temporarily leaving 53 consumers without gas. Emergency crews quickly repaired the damage, and within a few hours, gas service was fully restored to all customers,” reads a statement on the Sumy branch of “Gazmerzhi”’s Telegram channel.

The company urged people to verify information before sharing it.

Sources: Sumy branch of “Gazmerzhi,” JSC “Sumyoblenergo”

Earlier, several media outlets reported that Konotop had been without electricity and gas for four days following Russian strikes.

As a reminder, a Russian drone damaged an energy facility in Bukovina, leaving part of Chernivtsi without power.

The Ministry of Energy also reported new power outages in six regions.

On the morning of October 25, part of Kyiv was left without power due to a grid failure. The outage affected the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

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