Demchenko stated that Belarus continues to help Russia attack Ukraine with drones

Belarus continues to allow Russia to use relay stations for Russian drones during attacks on Ukraine. At the same time, according to Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, there have been no reports of Russian troops being deployed to Belarusian territory.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, made these remarks during a television broadcast.

“The threat, of course, remains, but as far as having any prior information or, in fact, detecting preparations for such actions directly along our border—fortunately, that is not the case. In other words, the enemy—Russia—is not deploying additional forces into Belarus, in terms of infantry groups or units. And Belarus itself is not moving its own additional forces directly to our border,” the spokesperson noted.

At the same time, Belarus continues to support Russia by providing territory for the operation of relay stations. “Therefore, for the most part, Belarus continues to support Russia through these same relay stations, as the aerial assets that Russia launches over Ukrainian territory are re-supplied specifically from Belarusian territory. Lukashenko likely understands the consequences if he were to send his troops into war against our country—that his forces would suffer casualties—and so he is trying to avoid such steps. Instead, he is willing to help Russia kill Ukrainians in other ways,” Demchenko noted.

Earlier, Zelenskyy warned of Putin’s plans to deploy ballistic missiles in Belarus.

Meanwhile, Lukashenko wants to create armed units in every village council in Belarus.

Lukashenko also stated that it is not up to Trump to decide on the issue of elections in Ukraine.

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