50-year-old Russian actor Yefim Startsev was killed in the war in Ukraine

Russian actor Yefim Startsev was killed during the war in Ukraine at the age of 50. He was known for his roles in a popular Russian TV series.

Russian actor Yefim Startsev, known for his roles in the TV series “Cop Wars” and “Our Special Forces,” was killed in the war against Ukraine. He was 50 years old. News of his death has only just come to light, although he died on September 30.

According to Russian media reports citing people close to him, the actor was buried in St. Petersburg alongside his relatives.

It is unknown exactly how Yefim Startsev ended up in the war against Ukraine or under what circumstances he joined the Russian occupation forces.

The most recent works listed in Startsev’s filmography date back to 2022. At that time, he appeared in the series “The Magnificent Five 5,” where he played Mikhail Kanavin, the director of a gym.

Yefim Startsev was born on May 21, 1976. He began acting no later than 2015. The actor primarily appeared in Russian detective, crime, and action-packed TV series. One of his most notable roles was that of Panayotov’s bodyguard in the popular Russian series *Cop Wars*.

Another project featuring the actor is the series “Our Special Forces,” in which he played a gangster. In addition, Startsev appeared in the series “Leningrad 46,” “Sea Devils. Smerch 2,” “Nevsky: The Architect’s Shadow,” “The Boss: A Man’s Job,” “The Magnificent Five 5,” and “Guardians of the Fatherland 3.”

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