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$ 45.35 € 50.81 zł 11.55
+14° Kyiv +13° Warsaw +15° Washington
News War with the russian federation

A Russian strike on Dnipro claimed one life and left five people wounded

UA NEWS 23 October 2026 17:43
A Russian strike on Dnipro claimed one life and left five people wounded

On October 23, Russian troops launched another attack on Dnipro and its suburbs. 

A fire broke out in a residential area, damaging at least five homes.

Rescue workers recovered the body of one person from the rubble. The number of injured rose to five; all were hospitalized. A 26-year-old man is in extremely critical condition.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

 

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