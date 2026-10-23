Video: Russian drones damaged 25 buildings in Poltava

In the Poltava community, 25 private homes, a business, as well as educational and medical facilities were damaged as a result of nighttime and morning attacks by Russian drones.

In residential buildings and outbuildings, damage was recorded to more than 80 windows and balcony units, 23 doors, and 11 roofs. Walls, ceilings, floors, and fences were also damaged.

A total of 102 specialists and six pieces of equipment were deployed to address the damage. Municipal workers are removing damaged trees and assisting with roof repairs. Those affected are also receiving humanitarian, legal, psychological, and financial assistance.

Source: Kateryna Yamshchikova, secretary of the Poltava City Council; Poltava Regional State Emergency Service.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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