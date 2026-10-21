Ukrainian defenders killed Russian occupier Sergei Kucherov on the front lines—a multiple Russian cycling champion, World Cup winner, and participant in two Olympic Games.

Kucherov was also one of the leaders of the Russian national cycling team.

The Russian Cycling Federation reported that Kucherov was killed on October 20.

He was one of the leaders of the Russian national team and competed in the Olympics in Beijing (2008) and London (2012). Kucherov was a multiple Russian champion in both the individual and team sprints.

He also won medals at World Cup series events in Germany, China, and Moscow, and finished in the top six at world championships.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated another 1,820 Russian soldiers in the past 24 hours.

Earlier reports indicated that Kremenchuk was under attack by Russian forces.

The number of casualties following Russia’s attack on Kremenchuk has risen to 34.

As a reminder, at least two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a nighttime attack.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia’s transportation infrastructure.

Russia also struck Dnipro with ballistic missiles, damaging a facility.

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