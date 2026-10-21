Russia’s war against Ukraine could last at least until the spring of 2027, and a new window of opportunity for peace talks may not open until then.

This view was expressed by political analyst and head of the “Delovaya Stolitsa” think tank, Vadym Denysenko.

According to him, Vladimir Putin has no interest in ending hostilities in the near future and has effectively rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s expectations regarding concessions from Moscow.

Denisenko believes that the Kremlin is counting on Ukraine’s economic exhaustion and a weakening of European support. In particular, Russia may be hoping for a split in the financial coalition of European countries that is assisting Kyiv.

The political analyst also suggests that Putin does not consider Washington’s threats to be sufficient leverage against Russia. In his view, under these circumstances, Moscow will continue the military confrontation, and the prospects for negotiations will remain uncertain.

At the same time, the forecast regarding a possible continuation of the war until spring 2027 is an expert’s assessment, not a confirmed scenario of events.

Source: Vadym Denysenko.

Witkoff’s talks with Putin lasted three hours and have concluded.

We should add that the Trump administration plans to change the format of the negotiations regarding Ukraine.

As a reminder, Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg after his meeting with Zelenskyy.

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