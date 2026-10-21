The number of people injured in a drone attack has risen in the Ternopil region

In Chortkiv, Ternopil Oblast, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack that took place on the afternoon of October 21 has risen to four. Among them are three children and one adult.

According to him, it has been reported that one more person was injured as a result of the attack by an enemy UAV.

In total, one woman and three minors were injured today.

The victims sustained injuries of varying severity. Two people were hospitalized.

Taras Pastukh, head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

Earlier, we reported that two children were injured in the Ternopil region due to a Russian drone attack.

Putin’s aide stated that the war against Ukraine is nearing its end.

The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Vladimir Putin concluded after three hours of talks.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, that Moscow is ready to help Washington resolve the situation surrounding Iran. The Kremlin leader also expressed interest in resuming economic cooperation with the United States.

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