Five people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on Sloviansk

Five civilians, including two children, were injured as a result of a Russian strike on the center of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region. This was reported by Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

An enemy shell struck near high-rise residential buildings. Two boys, aged 7 and 13, as well as an 18-year-old girl, sustained injuries of varying severity. Emergency services are on the scene.

Source: Vadym Lyakh on Facebook.

On October 21, Russian troops struck Dnipro, hitting a critical infrastructure facility. No information on the consequences of the attack has been provided yet.

As a reminder, Russia attacked Uman, causing fires in a hypermarket and a residential building.

Prior to that, Russia attacked the Cherkasy region with drones: a high-rise building was damaged in Uman.

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

Earlier, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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