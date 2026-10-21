In Lviv, doctors managed to save 43-year-old Volodymyr from Kyiv, who suffered burns over approximately 50% of his body as a result of a Russian strike on a tanker in the Odesa region.

The man was in critical condition. He spent nearly a month in the intensive care unit and required mechanical ventilation for about a week.

The tragedy occurred on August 11, when Volodymyr was returning from vacation with his wife and two children. Due to an air raid alert, traffic across the bridge was blocked. The man got out of the car and approached the truck driver to ask about a possible detour. At that moment, a Russian kamikaze drone struck the tanker.

“It was completely unexpected because I didn’t hear a thing. I saw it when it was already about 30 meters above the ground, and it seemed like it was flying straight at me,” Volodymyr said.

As a result of the strike, two people were killed on the spot, and three others, including Volodymyr, were injured.

The man was first taken to a hospital in Odesa, and the next day he was transferred to Lviv—to the Center for Thermal Trauma and Plastic Surgery at St. Luke’s Hospital.

His arms and legs were the most severely affected, along with his head and part of his torso. Due to severe swelling, the burned tissues began to compress the blood vessels and nerves, disrupting blood flow. To save his limbs, surgeons performed decompressive necrotomies—cutting through the tissues that were constricting his arms and legs—and removed the necrotic areas.

Subsequently, doctors temporarily covered the wounds in areas with superficial burns using pig and fish skin. Afterward, they gradually removed the necrotic tissue and grafted the patient’s own skin onto his arms and legs.

On the fifth day after the injury, Volodymyr’s condition began to deteriorate. Due to the extensive burns, complications arose; the man was prescribed intensive antibiotic therapy and placed on a ventilator. He remained on the ventilator for about a week.

This patient’s life was in immediate danger. In the past, patients like this did not survive. But thanks to the coordinated efforts of anesthesiologists and surgeons, the correct treatment strategy, and intensive care, the patient is recovering,” said Roman Sarabaha, an anesthesiologist and intensivist at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Currently, the grafted skin is taking well, and the wounds are gradually healing. Volodymyr is already undergoing physical therapy, and his condition is improving.

Source: First Medical Association of Lviv.

Russia attacked a bridge in Kyiv for the second day in a row — The Guardian.

Russian intelligence agencies have stepped up their recruitment of residents in frontline towns in the Donetsk region.

Read us on