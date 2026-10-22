Russia attacked a food production facility in the Odesa region

On the night of October 22, Russian troops struck a civilian enterprise in the Odesa region that specializes in food production.

Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“A civilian food production facility came under attack. The administrative building was almost completely burned down as a result of the strike,” Kipper wrote.

According to him, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

The State Emergency Service of the Odesa region reported that a two-story administrative building at the enterprise was damaged as a result of the enemy strike. More than 30 rescue workers were deployed to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Source: Oleg Kipper

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked a television and radio company and an energy facility in the Poltava region.

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv Metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Read us on