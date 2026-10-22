A civilian car caught fire in Sumy after being struck by a Russian drone

Russian troops attacked civilian vehicles in Sumy using an FPV drone. After the drone struck a car, a fire broke out, and other vehicles were also damaged. In addition, the blast wave shattered windows in a five-story residential building. One person was injured as a result of the attack.

Despite the threat of further Russian strikes and the challenging security situation, emergency responders quickly extinguished the fire.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured as a result of the attack.

Source: State Emergency Service.

As a reminder, drones attacked Russian regions, and explosions were heard in several oblasts.

Meanwhile, 165 combat engagements took place on the front lines over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian defense forces struck military facilities belonging to the Russian army.

As a result of previous strikes on Russian territory, damage to a number of facilities in the enemy’s fuel and energy complex has been confirmed.

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