Video: More than 800 Ukrainian drones attacked regions of the Russian Federation overnight

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that on the night of October 22, Russian air defense forces allegedly destroyed 808 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones. According to the Russian ministry, the drones were detected in several regions of the Russian Federation, the Moscow region, occupied Crimea, and over the Black Sea.

The Russian Ministry of Defense’s statement noted that the drones were allegedly intercepted from 8:00 p.m. on October 21 to 8:00 a.m. on October 22.

Among the regions where, according to the Russian side, aerial targets were detected, the following were named: Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Leningrad, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver, Tula, and Yaroslavl regions.

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The list also includes the Moscow region, occupied Crimea, and the Black Sea.

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As a reminder, in Russia, drones attacked a military plant near Moscow, causing a fire.

On the night of October 22, Russian regions came under a massive drone attack. Explosions were heard in the Lipetsk, Tula, Kursk, Belgorod, and Moscow regions, while a drone attack alert was issued in the Leningrad region.

As a reminder, 165 combat engagements took place on the front lines over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian defense forces struck military facilities belonging to the Russian army.

As a result of previous strikes on Russian territory, damage to a number of facilities in the enemy’s fuel and energy complex has been confirmed.

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