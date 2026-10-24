The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported that Starlink service had resumed at speeds exceeding 400 km/h

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported that the Starlink/Starshield satellite communication systems have resumed operation at speeds exceeding 400 km/h. According to the ministry, the connection remains stable.

“The Ministry of Defense’s monitoring systems are recording the restoration of Starlink/Starshield’s speed. We are recording a speed of over 400 km/h, and the connection is stable.

This is yet another example of how direct dialogue and the Ukrainian President’s firm stance at the highest level yield results. And this result is, above all, important for our front lines, for our military personnel, for drone operations, logistics, and communications.

“The Ministry of Defense continues to monitor and track the operation of Starlink/Starshield,” commented Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that stable satellite communications are vital for the Ukrainian military, particularly for controlling drones, ensuring logistics, and maintaining communications on the front lines. The ministry continues to monitor the operation of the Starlink/Starshield systems.

This was stated by Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara in a comment provided to the Ministry of Defense.

The Starlink and Starshield satellite communication systems began operating while moving at speeds exceeding 161 km/h. This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in a statement to the media.

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump personally called SpaceX founder Elon Musk, demanding that he lift the speed and operational restrictions on Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system for the Ukrainian military.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the situation with Starlink during the war in Ukraine has heightened Ottawa’s concerns about its dependence on foreign technology. He emphasized the need to diversify suppliers to protect the country’s sovereignty.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the operational speed of Starlink and Starshell has not yet been restored, and the delivery of interceptor missiles to defend against Russian ballistic attacks is being delayed.

For many years, U.S. authorities have asked SpaceX to either restrict or expand the operation of the Starlink satellite communication system in various countries, including Ukraine, Iran, Yemen, and Lebanon.

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