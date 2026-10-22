Video: Ukrainian forces have advanced 15 km into Russian-held territory near Kupiansk

Ukrainian defenders advanced more than 15 kilometers through underground tunnels into the rear of the Russian occupiers in the Kupiansk sector. The offensive was carried out under the cover of drones.

"A group under the command of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, 'Charter,' combined an underground advance with surface operations and drone strikes. As a result, the occupiers were prevented from entering the rear of Kupiansk,” the “Charter” Corps reported.

According to military officials, more than 30 invaders were taken prisoner as a result of the operation. Enemy casualties exceed 100.

“We observed how the enemy operates underground and studied their methods. The Russians intended to use gas pipelines to infiltrate the rear of our troops. So we went underground ourselves. We anticipated the enemy’s actions and mastered the tactics of conducting combat operations underground,” explained Brigadier General Ihor Obolensky, commander of the “Charter” Corps.

According to him, to carry out the operation, they trained fighters to work in confined spaces, set up an underground route, and implemented their own technological solutions for communications, navigation, and life support. Operations underground and on the surface were coordinated with drone strikes, in particular through a joint coordination center with the “Achilles” Brigade.

The operation involved the National Guard’s 13th “Charter” Brigade, the 23rd Separate Assault Regiment “R.U.G" of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard “Charter,” the “Lava” Unmanned Systems Regiment of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard “Charter,” units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine—including the “Freedom of Russia” Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps— the 429th Separate “Achilles” Unmanned Systems Brigade, and other units of the Defense Forces.

Details of the “Veles” underground counteroffensive operation conducted in the Kharkiv region were published on Facebook by the “Charter” Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Biletsky reported a sharp slowdown in the Russian advance in the Donetsk region.

Additionally, Russian troops have advanced near two settlements in the Donetsk region, according to DeepState.

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