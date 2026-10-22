Fires in the Poltava region were extinguished following a nighttime attack by Russia

In the Kremenchuk District of Poltava Oblast, rescue workers extinguished fires that broke out as a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 22.

"Overnight, Russian troops struck a building belonging to a private television and radio company and an energy infrastructure facility in the Kremenchuk district," the statement said.

Fires broke out. Rescue workers extinguished the blazes.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked a television and radio company and an energy facility in the Poltava region.

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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