Russia attacked energy infrastructure and a civilian enterprise in the Zhytomyr region

On the night of October 24, Russian troops once again launched strikes on the Zhytomyr region. The attacks targeted energy infrastructure and a civilian enterprise in the Zhytomyr community.

According to Vitaliy Bunechko, there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the enemy strikes.

“The enemy continues to terrorize the Zhytomyr region, repeatedly striking civilian targets within the region,” said the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration.

Currently, relevant services are continuing to address the aftermath of the nighttime attack and document war crimes committed by Russian troops.

This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration.

In the Chernihiv region, a man was killed and 18 others were injured as a result of Russian strikes on a facility on October 23. Seven of the injured required hospitalization; the others received medical care on the spot.

The death toll from the Russian strike on warehouses in the suburbs of Dnipro on October 20 has risen to three. A 33-year-old man who sustained severe injuries during the attack died in the hospital.

As a reminder, in the Sumy region, seven civilians were injured as a result of Russian shelling over the course of the day on October 23. Twenty-five settlements in 16 communities came under enemy attack. Russian troops damaged residential buildings, an educational institution, administrative buildings, vehicles, and other civilian infrastructure.

In the Kherson region, over the past 24 hours on October 23, six people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling. Russian troops attacked settlements with aircraft, drones, and artillery, damaging residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times with drones and artillery. Four districts came under fire, including Dnipro, the Nikopol region, and Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded.

Overall, Russian troops used drones and artillery against the Dnipropetrovsk region over the past 24 hours. One person was killed and 11 others were wounded as a result of the attacks. The highest number of casualties was in Dnipro, where eight people are currently hospitalized. Hanzhav reported this on his Telegram channel.

Since the evening, Russian troops have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Russian troops attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times throughout the day. One person was killed as a result of the shelling, and another man was wounded and is in critical condition. Residential buildings, an administrative building, a sports school, vehicles, and infrastructure were hit.

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