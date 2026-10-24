Over the past 24 hours, there were 181 combat engagements on the front lines, with the highest number occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector

Over the past day, 181 combat engagements took place on the front lines. Russian forces launched their most intense attacks in the Kostiantynivka sector, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 assaults. In total, the enemy carried out 88 airstrikes, dropped 309 guided bombs, and deployed over 10,000 kamikaze drones.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders also carried out 2,755 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions, including 45 using multiple-launch rocket systems. The enemy deployed a total of 10,270 kamikaze drones.

At the same time, the Defense Forces’ missile units and artillery struck two areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, three artillery pieces, a drone command post, and two other key targets of the occupiers.

The following settlements in the Sumy region came under Russian shelling: Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Rohizne, Neskuchne, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Vovkivka, Kozache, Smoline, Brusky, Novovasylivka, Sopych, Baranivka, Rivne, Smykarivka, and Nova Huta. Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in the Chernihiv region also came under enemy fire.

Russian forces carried out an airstrike on Tovstodubove. In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy used six guided bombs over the past day, carrying out two airstrikes, and also fired 47 times at Ukrainian military positions and populated areas.

Southern Slobozhanshchyna Sector

Ukrainian forces repelled five attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy attempted to advance in the areas of Okhrimivka, Rybalchyne, and Chuhunivka.

Kupiansk Sector

Russian troops attempted five times to improve their tactical position. The enemy conducted offensive operations in the direction of Radkivka and Podoly.

Lymansk Sector

Ukrainian defenders thwarted three attempts by the occupiers to breach the defenses. The enemy carried out assault operations in the direction of Zarichne, Zakitne, and Kolodyaziv.

Sloviansk Sector

Russian troops carried out five attacks in the areas of Ozerny, Kryva Luka, Piskunivka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Kramatorsk Sector

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops did not carry out any assault operations in this sector over the past 24 hours.

Kostiantynivka Sector

This sector became one of the hottest on the front line over the past day. Ukrainian forces recorded 23 attacks by Russian invaders.

The enemy attempted to advance near Kostiantynivka, as well as toward Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Toretsk, Vilne, and Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovsk Sector

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 enemy attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance toward Dobropillia, Sviatohorivka, Chernihivka, Myrne, Hulyve, Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka Sector

Russian occupiers made one attempt to storm Ukrainian positions in the direction of Mirne.

Hulyaypilske sector

The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces ten times. Russian troops attempted to advance toward Uspishne, Rizdvyanka, Hirky, and Yegorivka.

Orikhiv Sector

On this section of the front, Russian invaders attempted to attack twice in the direction of Pavlivka and Chervona Krynytsia.

Dnipro Sector

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops did not conduct any active offensive operations in the Dnipro sector over the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the Russian army since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to October 24, 2026, amount to approximately 1,576,600 personnel. Over the past day, Russian forces lost another 1,980 soldiers.

Over the past two months, operators of the 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment have eliminated more than 25 occupiers and captured another 13.

On October 22 and during the night of October 23, Ukrainian defense forces struck a number of Russian military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Among the targets struck were storage and launch sites for attack drones, ammunition and logistics depots, as well as a Russian military command post.

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