Ukraine is shooting down drones with F-16s, but this is accelerating the wear and tear on the aircraft, — Defense Express

Ukraine is increasingly relying on F-16 fighter jets to destroy Russian drones—particularly jet-powered ones—amid a shortage of air defense missiles and the limited capabilities of interceptor drones. However, this tactic accelerates wear and tear on the aircraft and increases the need for maintenance. Therefore, Ukraine must not only increase its ammunition stocks and the number of fighter jets but also expand its repair capabilities.

Experts noted that Denmark promptly provided Ukraine with 50,000 rounds of 20-mm ammunition for the M61A1 Vulcan aircraft cannons, with which F-16 fighter jets are equipped. These cannons are used, in particular, to destroy Russian drones.

According to analysts, the use of fighter jet cannons is one of the most effective ways to counter Russian jet-powered drones.

According to various estimates, it takes an average of about 150 rounds to destroy a single aerial target. At the same time, Russia continues to attack Ukraine with jet-powered drones and is ramping up their production—to an estimated 3,000 units per month.

Under these conditions, Ukraine needs thousands of rounds of ammunition for F-16 onboard cannons every day.

Defense Express also highlighted the economic feasibility of this interception method.

“The approximate cost of a single round of ammunition is about $30. Thus, shooting down a drone costing between $40,000 and $300,000—depending on the engine type, batch, and model—could cost $4,500, which is quite cost-effective,” analysts say.

Despite the effectiveness of this approach, the intensive use of F-16s to intercept drones increases flight hours and accelerates the arrival of scheduled maintenance deadlines.

According to Defense Express, as of early October, more than two dozen Ukrainian F-16s were already undergoing repairs and maintenance at the Belgian company Sabena Aerospace Engineering.

This company received a $235 million contract from the U.S. to support F-16 fighter jets used by foreign militaries through 2029.

According to service requirements, scheduled maintenance on the F-16s must be performed every 300 flight hours.

However, as experts note, Sabena Aerospace Engineering’s current capacity is limited. The company is currently able to service only four fighter jets per month, although it plans to increase this number to six.

“Given this pace, many Ukrainian F-16s in Belgium are sitting idle, and the number of fighter jets requiring maintenance may soon exceed the number of aircraft being repaired. Consequently, there is an urgent need for additional repair capacity, which is why the President of Ukraine has already proposed to partners that most of the maintenance work on these aircraft be transferred to our country,” the experts write.

Analysts emphasize that increasing the number of fighter jets and supplying ammunition will not fully solve the problem without accelerating the repair and maintenance of the aircraft. If the pace of maintenance remains slow, the number of aircraft awaiting repair may continue to grow.

Moving most of the repair work to Ukraine—a proposal the president has already made to partners—could help expand maintenance capacity and reduce fighter jet downtime.

Another consequence of the active use of F-16s to defend Ukrainian airspace is a limitation on their offensive capabilities.

According to analysts, integrating the fighter jets into a comprehensive air defense system means that their capabilities for carrying out offensive missions are utilized to a lesser extent. In addition, the updated training program for Ukrainian pilots places greater emphasis on countering air targets.

“Thus, by giving full priority to air defense in the use of F-16s, Ukraine should not only expand its fighter fleet but also address the issue of expediting the repair and maintenance of combat aircraft of this type,” concluded analysts at Defense Express.

This is reported by experts at Defense Express.

On the night of October 24, Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces neutralized 101 of the 126 attack drones used by Russian troops to attack the country. Among the intercepted drones were 50 Shahed-type jet drones.

Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times with drones and artillery. Four districts came under fire, including Dnipro, the Nikopol district, and the Kryvyi Rih region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded.

Since the evening, Russian forces have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Russian forces attacked five districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times throughout the day. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed, and another man was wounded and is in critical condition. Residential buildings, an administrative building, a sports school, vehicles, and infrastructure were hit.

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